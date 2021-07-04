EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) vs. AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Head-To-Head Survey

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EverQuote and AppLovin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $346.93 million 2.63 -$11.20 million ($0.41) -78.05 AppLovin $1.45 billion 18.11 -$125.19 million N/A N/A

EverQuote has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AppLovin.

Profitability

This table compares EverQuote and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -3.67% -19.74% -11.26% AppLovin N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for EverQuote and AppLovin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 1 0 5 0 2.67 AppLovin 1 1 11 0 2.77

EverQuote presently has a consensus target price of $53.20, suggesting a potential upside of 66.25%. AppLovin has a consensus target price of $75.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.99%. Given EverQuote’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than AppLovin.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.5% of EverQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of EverQuote shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of AppLovin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AppLovin beats EverQuote on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

