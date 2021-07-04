EvenCoin (EVN) Market Capitalization Tops $74,846.16

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 4th. EvenCoin has a market cap of $74,846.16 and $123,605.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.76 or 0.00227963 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000234 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001618 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.53 or 0.00786196 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000057 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

