Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $143.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Euronet's strong position is backed by constant expansions through acquisitions. Several initiatives, such as the ATM network participation agreements poise the company well for growth. Rise in digital transactions have been buoying growth. While the Money Transfer Segment has been benefiting from the physical and digital distribution channels, the epay segment gained traction from the strategy of boosting digital channels. However, its shares have underperformed its industry in the past year. It has been grappling with escalating operating expenses, which have put pressure on margins. Its expenses are likely to remain elevated in the days ahead as the company continues to invest in technology and other growth initiatives. Its weak solvency level remains a woe. Poor return on equity bothers.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.27.

Shares of EEFT opened at $139.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.49. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -515.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,512,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

