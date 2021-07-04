Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stake Cut by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,150 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.15% of Etsy worth $32,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.78.

In related news, insider Jill Simeone sold 4,811 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $954,598.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,039.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total value of $2,687,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,446,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,078 shares of company stock worth $12,681,676 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $197.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

