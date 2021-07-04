Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ESMC opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29. Escalon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.55.
Escalon Medical Company Profile
