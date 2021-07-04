Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for OFS Capital Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OFS)

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for OFS Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for OFS Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OFS. TheStreet upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ:OFS opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. OFS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter. OFS Capital had a net margin of 92.88% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 542.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 17.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.65%.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

