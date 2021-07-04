EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Short Interest Update

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,300 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 654,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,973.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

EQBBF remained flat at $$37.75 on Friday. EQT AB has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

