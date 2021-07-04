Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 10.7% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Stryker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.42. The company had a trading volume of 973,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,590. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.44. The stock has a market cap of $100.00 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $176.07 and a 12 month high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

