Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 50,905 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 325.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,905 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 683,024 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

