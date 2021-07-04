Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 103,177 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 1,312.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $7,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,615,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,520,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,371,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,232,000 after buying an additional 487,139 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,083,000 after buying an additional 166,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 153.6% during the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 261,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,789,000 after buying an additional 158,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $77.01. 481,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,450. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

