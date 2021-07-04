Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.60 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.92.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $414.63. 874,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,901. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $388.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $415.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

