Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $13.19 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,207 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up 1.0% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $13,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12,452.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 24,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FTEC stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $119.28. The stock had a trading volume of 235,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,085. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.50. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $81.56 and a 12 month high of $119.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.