EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.46.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.35.

NYSE:EOG opened at $85.77 on Friday. EOG Resources has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 857.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

