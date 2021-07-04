Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.70. Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 36,726 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENZN)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, licenses drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron and Sylatron. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

