Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target Increased to C$2.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.30 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.85.

OTCMKTS:ESVIF opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.04.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

