Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $373.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will post sales of $373.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $391.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $364.10 million. Encore Capital Group posted sales of $426.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $416.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.63 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 19.45%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,906,000 after purchasing an additional 483,268 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,227,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,610,000 after purchasing an additional 125,889 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,293,000 after purchasing an additional 86,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 49,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 519,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,244,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ECPG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,091. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $49.74.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

