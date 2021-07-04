Emerald Crypto (EMD) Price Hits $0.0111 on Major Exchanges

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. In the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a market cap of $211,971.67 and $3.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000039 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

