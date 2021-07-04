Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the May 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of ECF stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.
About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.
