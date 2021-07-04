Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the May 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of ECF stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 26,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

