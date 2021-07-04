Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 344,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,292 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $10,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.13. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $36.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

