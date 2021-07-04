EFFORCE (WOZX) Market Capitalization Tops $82.98 Million

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 4th. One EFFORCE coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00002165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EFFORCE has a total market capitalization of $82.98 million and $10.90 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EFFORCE has traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00054756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018335 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.65 or 0.00803523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,847.58 or 0.08038155 BTC.

About EFFORCE

EFFORCE is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,201,931 coins. EFFORCE’s official website is www.efforce.io . EFFORCE’s official message board is efforce.medium.com . EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

Buying and Selling EFFORCE

