Edgeless Achieves Market Capitalization of $451,094.76 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $451,094.76 and $118.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Edgeless has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00054824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00018256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.95 or 0.00796929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

