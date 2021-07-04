Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $210.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.16. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

