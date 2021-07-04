eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,642 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Markston International LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in eBay by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in eBay by 117.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.44.

EBAY stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $70.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,910,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,626,059. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $70.76.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

