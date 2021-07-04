eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 503,353 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,323 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in eBay were worth $30,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in eBay by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of eBay by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.44.

EBAY opened at $70.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

