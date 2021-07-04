Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the May 31st total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 348,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 491,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 881,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 61,787 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:EFR traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 78,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,640. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.10. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $14.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

