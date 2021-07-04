Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PENN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.58.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -533.60 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $142.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.36.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

