Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,749,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,934 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 227,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.15. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

