Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $464,000 in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 56.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 612,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,443,000 after acquiring an additional 220,287 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,271 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 578,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 523.3% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 106,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 89,513 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.87.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $151.07 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.75.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

