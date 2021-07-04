Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $29,742,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 754.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 623,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 550,554 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1,135.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 509,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 468,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 460,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,459,000 after purchasing an additional 381,781 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.18. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 35.73%. The business had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Assured Guaranty’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, insider Howard Albert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $2,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $53,627.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

