Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,110,000 after purchasing an additional 317,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 309,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO stock opened at $177.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.56. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.14 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.98.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

