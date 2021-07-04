DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 20.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 214,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,975 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $16,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on DD. Barclays began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD opened at $78.79 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $87.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.