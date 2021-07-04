Drep [new] (DREP) Price Up 33% Over Last Week

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Drep [new] coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Drep [new] has a total market cap of $18.34 million and $3.32 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Drep [new] has traded up 33% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Drep [new] alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00053730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00017870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 269.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $273.15 or 0.00769956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

Drep [new] is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Drep [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drep [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.