Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the May 31st total of 42,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of DVD stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,941. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.79. Dover Motorsports has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $2.66.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Dover Motorsports’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Dover Motorsports during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dover Motorsports by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 103,691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dover Motorsports by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 22,143 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in Dover Motorsports by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,194,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dover Motorsports by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 701,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

