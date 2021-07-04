Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases Shares of 42,377 Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 42,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,000. Ryder System accounts for approximately 0.6% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 14.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 34.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,830,000 after purchasing an additional 340,893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter worth $221,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryder System alerts:

In related news, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $3,563,356.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,558.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Gleason sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $996,445.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:R opened at $74.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.77. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $89.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.99.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -829.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on R shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.70.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.