Donoghue Forlines LLC Increases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 176.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $316.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.46. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.53 and a 1-year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $85,113.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,274.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,317 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.29.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

