Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 231.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 267.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

MANH opened at $147.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 113.56 and a beta of 1.94. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $149.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.56.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

