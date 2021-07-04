Donna Dubinsky Sells 461 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Twilio stock opened at $388.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.32 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.43 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $341.40.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Twilio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.77.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.