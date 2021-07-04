Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Short Interest Update

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the May 31st total of 7,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

D stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,831,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,684. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $15,951,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

