Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Update

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,600 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the May 31st total of 750,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DSS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. 2,916,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,174,010. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a current ratio of 13.80. Document Security Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $57.63 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.93.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter. Document Security Systems had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Document Security Systems will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Document Security Systems news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 1,000,000 shares of Document Security Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Document Security Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Document Security Systems in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Document Security Systems during the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Document Security Systems by 83.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Document Security Systems by 206.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Document Security Systems Company Profile

Document Security Systems, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells packaging and security printing solutions. It operates through four segments: Direct Marketing/Online Sales Group, Premier Packaging, Digital Group, and IP Technology. The company offers printed materials, such as folding cartons and paperboard packaging, security paper, vital records, prescription paper, birth certificates, receipts, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, and parts tracking forms; custom packaging services; and manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, sophisticated custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions.

