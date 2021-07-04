Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

DNHBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dnb Asa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dnb Asa from €129.00 ($151.76) to €125.00 ($147.06) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dnb Asa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Dnb Asa to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

OTCMKTS:DNHBY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.83. 31,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,112. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.54. Dnb Asa has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $23.53.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

