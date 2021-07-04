Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Given New €125.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from €129.00 ($151.76) to €125.00 ($147.06) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DNHBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dnb Asa from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Dnb Asa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dnb Asa from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Dnb Asa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.00.

Get Dnb Asa alerts:

DNHBY stock opened at $21.83 on Thursday. Dnb Asa has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Dnb Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dnb Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.