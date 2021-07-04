dKargo (DKA) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 4th. dKargo has a market cap of $87.18 million and $1.02 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dKargo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, dKargo has traded 88.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00053621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00017817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $271.43 or 0.00766557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,798.92 or 0.07904607 BTC.

dKargo Profile

dKargo (DKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

