Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) is Heron Bay Capital Management’s 10th Largest Position

Heron Bay Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,667 shares during the quarter. Discovery accounts for about 2.9% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Discovery during the first quarter worth $14,389,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 553.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Discovery by 132.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,688,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,611 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Discovery by 140.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 89,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 52,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Discovery by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DISCK. TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

DISCK stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,282,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.41. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $66.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.