Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 610,567 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,656,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 610,567 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.58% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $223,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $542,519,000 after buying an additional 1,859,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $70,843,000 after purchasing an additional 141,055 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $41,527,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,234 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

NYSE AEO opened at $37.44 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.21.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 275.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

In related news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $997,217.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,413.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,115 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,561.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,861 shares of company stock worth $10,153,773. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.