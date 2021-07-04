Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 27,500 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,741,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $243,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,702 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $100.30 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $100.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.61. The stock has a market cap of $156.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

