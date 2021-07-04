Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 101,993 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,096,608 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 101,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $230,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FL. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Foot Locker by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $7,387,429.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,515 shares of company stock worth $8,556,423. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.44. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

