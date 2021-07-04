Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 23,796 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.48% of AON worth $246,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AON by 60.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,461,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,296,000 after purchasing an additional 97,079 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in AON by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 166,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,290,000 after purchasing an additional 16,681 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at $2,511,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

AON stock opened at $239.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.30. Aon plc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $260.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.84.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

