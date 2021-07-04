Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,037,412 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,596 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.57% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $237,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSH. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.52.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,897 shares of company stock worth $704,217. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.