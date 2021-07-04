Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $221.35 Million Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,020,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226,482 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of American Equity Investment Life worth $221,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

AEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $31.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.23.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $184,351.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,723 shares of company stock worth $1,321,179. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.