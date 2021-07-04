Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $213.07 Million Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,678,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.39% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $213,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $30.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.37 million. Analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $22,309,249.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,521,843 shares in the company, valued at $103,577,402.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett bought 20,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,606,760 shares of company stock worth $546,920,812 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.